Apply only if vaccinated

Get vaxxed: Companies increasingly require job-seekers to be vaccinated   -  istock.com

Jobs are opening up, everywhere. However, a new trend seen in the US is that those hiring have a new mandate now — applying candidates should be fully vaccinated. Jobs site Indeed.com says listings on the platform requiring vaccinated candidates is up 90 per cent in August compared to July. Although barely one per cent of the total job posts on the site are mentioning this, it is a significant trend, according to Indeed.

Published on August 29, 2021

