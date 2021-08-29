Corporate File

The Honey Trap

| Updated on August 29, 2021

Busy bees: Offices in the US are introducing outdoordy elements in office to attract employees returning to work   -  ISTOCK.COM

An investment firm in the US — Nuveen – has overhauled its office in Manhattan for its returning to work employees, and introduced some interesting touches. The most notable being two beehives on a terrace. A beekeeper has been hired to train employees to harvest honey which they can take home. A quirky office perk? Apparently the latest workplace trend, according to US media reports, is to bring the outdoors — gardens, bees, flowers, sunshine — into the office to keep employees engaged.

