The Honey Trap

An investment firm in the US — Nuveen – has overhauled its office in Manhattan for its returning to work employees, and introduced some interesting touches. The most notable being two beehives on a terrace. A beekeeper has been hired to train employees to harvest honey which they can take home. A quirky office perk? Apparently the latest workplace trend, according to US media reports, is to bring the outdoors — gardens, bees, flowers, sunshine — into the office to keep employees engaged.