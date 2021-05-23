Board Moves

Corporate File

Updated on May 23, 2021

Where do retired CEOs go? Onwards to board roles, of course. Pawan Goenka, former managing director of Mahindra & Mahindra who retired on April 1 from the company, has joined the board of Bosch as an independent director and the board of Sun Pharmaceutical as an additional independent director. Titan Co Ltd former managing director Bhaskar Bhat will be the lead independent director on the board of the engineering major from May 21 this year to March 31, 2024.

