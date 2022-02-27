Creative Equals launches #CreativeComeback to destigmatise career gaps

Creative Equals, a UK-based nonprofit global inclusion consultancy, has launched a programme #CreativeComeback in India. After successful editions in London and New York, the two week bootcamp starts in the country in Mumbai to help women, non-binary and gender non-conforming individuals who’ve taken a career break, come back into the workforce. The programme aims to destigmatise career gaps and turn them into an advantage by retraining creative talent. In association with D&AD as training partners and Diageo — a brand committed to gender equality — the mission is to #BreakTheBias in advertising creative departments of art, copy and design. DDB Mudra Group will provide mentoring support and potential job opportunities to participants at the end of the programme, which will run virtually from 28 March - 8 April, 2022.

SHARE













