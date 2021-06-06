Down-to-earth dairy diplomat

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
From a humble sales officer at Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF) to a board seat at a global dairy forum, Rupinder Singh Sodhi’s journey has parallelly traversed the rise of Amul — India’s homegrown giant that is among the world's top ten dairy brands.
On World Milk Day on June 1, 2021 at the General Assembly of IDF — an international non-governmental, non-profit association of global dairy stakeholders, the Amul boss was unanimously elected to the Board.
Sodhi’s appointment is significant for India — the world’s largest milk producer — as it ensures a voice in policy advocacy, planning and execution at a global level. This comes at a crucial juncture when the global dairy sector is making efforts to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal of eradicating hunger by 2030.
“India’s cooperative approach constitutes an essential strategy by which millions of dairy farmers are being empowered to have a level-playing field in the market and get a fair share of the value of milk,” Sodhi said after his appointment.
The down-to-earth dairyman hailing from village Ratta Khera in Punjab, who loves his morning walks and is a foodie, graduated in Agriculture Engineering from CTAE, Udaipur and was part of the first batch of Institute of Rural Management — Anand (IRMA). Soon after his post graduation in Rural Management, Sodhi joined Amul in 1982 as a sales officer, under the chairmanship of Verghese Kurien.
Brimming with energy and ideas for new products and marketing campaigns, Sodhi’s actions of ensuring sustainable livelihood for millions of dairy farmers makes him a suitable protégé of late Kurien — the Milkman of India — who revolutionised India’s dairy sector.
Under Sodhi’s leadership, GCMMF’s sales turnover increased by almost five times, from ₹8,005 crore in 2009-10 to ₹39,238 crore during 2020-21. Its product portfolio has also grown exponentially.
For over 3.6 million farmers of Amul, Sodhi has also ensured better price realisation from liquid milk procurement. Amul increased milk procurement prices by 140 per cent in the last 10 years, from Rs 337 per kg-fat in 2009-10 to Rs 810 per kg-fat in 2020-21. This, in turn, encouraged the farmers to produce more milk.
For Sodhi who believes dairying is the growth engine of the farm sector, the effort all along is to make milk India's biggest cash cow.
Rutam Vora
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
We now wake to birdsong — and snatches of everyday conversation
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...