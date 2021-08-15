Expanding work desk

BYOD has become “BYOE” — with employees bringing their entire environments to work, according to the 2021 Accenture Technology Vision report. These environments include a broad range of worker-owned tech (smart speakers, home networks, gaming consoles, security cameras and more). This is the result of work from home, where employees had the luxury of all these things and expect to continue with it. Businesses need to accept that their employees’ environments are a permanent part of their enterprise and adjust accordingly, says the report.