Freelance jobs grew 22 per cent

There has been a 22 per cent jump in hiring of freelancers between January 2019 and January 2021, according to a report by job site Indeed. The pandemic accelerated the trend with postings for freelance jobs on the site spiking between May and June 2020, a near two-fold increase from the same period in 2019. But freelance jobs were concentrated in the creative, tech, sales and recruitment sectors, accounting for 55 per cent of the postings on Indeed. Searches for freelance jobs were highest in the 20-29 age group.