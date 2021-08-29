Future of leadership

Management consulting firm Korn Ferry has analysed what a future CEO of European companies will be like in 2025. The research could well apply to leadership everywhere as it points out that three key trends will shape the business landscape in the next few years: technology, socio-political change and environment. Traditionally, CEOs are chosen for strategic vision, financial acumen, determination and drive. But going forward Korn Ferry says, the CEO will have to wear many hats, understand technology, be connected and collaborative. It’s imperative that companies grooming future leaders seed these qualities.