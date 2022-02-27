Gig earnings improve for women

Commerce and tech payments company Payoneer has launched the fourth edition of its Freelancer Income Report. A key finding is that Indian women freelancers reported higher levels of satisfaction, owing to an increased work-life balance and flexibility in work schedules, as well as a substantial increase of 42 per cent in their average hourly earning rate — drawing $22/ hour in 2022 against $14/hour in 2020.

The report highlights that the gender wage gap in India has slightly improved since 2020. In 2022, Indian women were earning 81 per cent of what their male counterparts did compared to 77 per cent before Covid.