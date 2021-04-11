Breaking new ground

Women have broken through many ceilings but now they are tunnelling through big barriers. Hindustan Zinc’s Sandhya Rasakatla has been appointed India’s first woman Underground Mine Manager (at its Zawarmala Mine), and Yogeshwari Rane as UG Mine Development Manager (at its Kayad mine). This was also possible due to a landmark government decision in 2019 that allows women to work in underground mines, besides relaxing their work hours. The 1952 Mines Act had earlier prevented them from working underground.