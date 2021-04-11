Corporate File

Breaking new ground

| Updated on April 11, 2021

Sandhya Rasakatla, India’s first woman underground mine manager at Hindustan Zinc’s Zawarmala mine

Hindustan Zinc’s Sandhya Rasakatla and Yogeshwari Rane bag leadership roles in underground mines, in a first for India

Women have broken through many ceilings but now they are tunnelling through big barriers. Hindustan Zinc’s Sandhya Rasakatla has been appointed India’s first woman Underground Mine Manager (at its Zawarmala Mine), and Yogeshwari Rane as UG Mine Development Manager (at its Kayad mine). This was also possible due to a landmark government decision in 2019 that allows women to work in underground mines, besides relaxing their work hours. The 1952 Mines Act had earlier prevented them from working underground.

