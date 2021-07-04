Corporate File

Kripalu to take charge at EPL

| Updated on July 04, 2021

Blackstone backed EPL has appointed Anand Kripalu as MD and Global CEO   -  Tim Bishop/DiageoPLC

Blackstone backed EPL (formerly known as Essel Propack) has appointed FMCG veteran and former Diageo chief Anand Kripalu as MD and Global CEO. He will take over from his old Unilever colleague Sudhanshu Vats in August. Vats had joined EPL from Viacom 18 in April 2020.

Kripalu said, “I am excited to lead EPL, an extraordinary company with global leadership in its segments and a pioneer in innovation and sustainability. He will be based in Mumbai. EPL is the largest global speciality packaging company, manufacturing laminated plastic tubes catering to the FMCG and Pharma space.

Published on July 04, 2021

