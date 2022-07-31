Lenovo’s new offering

As India returns to offices, Lenovo India – better known for its personal tech solutions, has announced the launch of its Workspace Solutions portfolio. From workspace booking to analytics, to content management system and visitor management, the company is offering a host of solutions to enable flexible working options to a hybrid workforce. All solutions include 24/7 remote health monitoring, access to experts and technicians across Lenovo’s global network, and field service repairs for hardware, if any.

SHARE













