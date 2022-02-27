Marks & Spencer weaves change for women workers

Apparel, Made-ups & Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council and Marks & Spencer (M&S) have joined hands to launch a safe work programme to empower garment factory workers. The project will cover 15 factories, and at least 1,500 workers and 14 peer trainers.

Training will be conducted for workers, supervisors and managers — including those from middle and senior management — with the objective of facilitating a safe work environment for women and breaking the culture of silence. The programme will try and create awareness about gender equality, laws pertaining to prevention, prohibition and redressal against gender-based harassment and formation of policies and systems.