More flex in co-working

HSBC India banks on Dave
Hitendra Dave is set to take over as the Chief Executive Office of HSBC India, pending approval from the ...
Real estate services firm Anarock India is getting Upflex, a hybrid booking platform with a large global network of flexible workspace, to India. Anarock has signed a formal agreement with the US based Upflex to deploy its services across tier 1, 2 and 3 cities in India.
Essentially, Upflex aggregates all workspace providers under one booking and billing platform, making it easier for people looking for a temporary office to access one.
“The unique workspace solution that Upflex offers is highly relevant today, when the country is still coming to grips with the pandemic,” said Anarock chairman Anuj Puri.
Info Edge acquires Zwayam
Info Edge India, the parent company of jobs portal Naukri.com, has acquired Bengaluru based recruitment management SaaS platform Zwayam Digital for ₹61 crore. InfoEdge said the acquisition would help it consolidate its position in the online recruitment space.
