More sustainable weaves

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Sustainability will be at the heart of trends driving the clothing and apparel sector.
1) Phygital is the new normal: Retailers will expand into newer markets. At the same time, use of technology to drive in-store experiences, BOPIS (buy online, pick up at store) will increase.
2) Digitisation is here to stay: From AI to digital avatars, digitisation will deepen in all areas of business .
3) Quick commerce: will be the new trend, as supply chain constraints continue and consumers seek immediacy. This, in turn, will help physical retail stores, as they become key cogs in the delivery and fulfilment cycle.
4) Communities and storytelling are what drives retail. Brands and retailers will deepen their investments in building this relationship. Building on heritage, authenticity and strengthening their core
5) Sustainability, artisanal and slow fashion: Consumers and brands will accelerate this move. From material to packaging to circularity, sustainability will take deep roots. Appreciation for well-made things and willingness to invest in “lesser but better” will be a trend.
6) On the manufacturing front: Technical textiles, wearables with tech and functional features will be a big trend. 2022 will also see India become a serious manufacturing destination led by production linked incentives, diversification and a growing domestic market.
(Narasimhan is Managing Director, Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd)
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...