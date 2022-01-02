More sustainable weaves

Sustainability will be at the heart of trends driving the clothing and apparel sector.

1) Phygital is the new normal: Retailers will expand into newer markets. At the same time, use of technology to drive in-store experiences, BOPIS (buy online, pick up at store) will increase.

2) Digitisation is here to stay: From AI to digital avatars, digitisation will deepen in all areas of business .

3) Quick commerce: will be the new trend, as supply chain constraints continue and consumers seek immediacy. This, in turn, will help physical retail stores, as they become key cogs in the delivery and fulfilment cycle.

4) Communities and storytelling are what drives retail. Brands and retailers will deepen their investments in building this relationship. Building on heritage, authenticity and strengthening their core

5) Sustainability, artisanal and slow fashion: Consumers and brands will accelerate this move. From material to packaging to circularity, sustainability will take deep roots. Appreciation for well-made things and willingness to invest in “lesser but better” will be a trend.

6) On the manufacturing front: Technical textiles, wearables with tech and functional features will be a big trend. 2022 will also see India become a serious manufacturing destination led by production linked incentives, diversification and a growing domestic market.

(Narasimhan is Managing Director, Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd)