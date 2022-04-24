Myntra’s fashionable new workplace

Fashion e-commerce biggie Myntra has just moved into a swanky large workspace in Bengaluru at Kadubeesanhalli, more than doubling its office space. Spread across a total area of over 3,00,000 sqft , the fashionably done up new workspace has vibrant colour palettes, inspiring corners with fashion-based themes, the latest in technology and ample recreational spaces. Talking about resuming operations from a new office space, Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra said, “Myntra’s new office space is a reflection of our efforts to stay ahead of the innovation curve in the field of democratising fashion, beauty and lifestyle. The new workspace propels this mission, by providing our people a workspace conducive to creativity, inspiration, imagination and throughput.” In creating this new office project, Myntra partnered with Space Matrix, a global design consultancy and IndiQube, a managed office space firm.

