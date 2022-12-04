The Indian job market bounced back to its pre-festive levels in November. The Naukri JobSpeak index registered a 27 per cent m-o-m growth and 43 per cent y-o-y growth. While the overall picture looks healthy at a monthly level due to post-festive recovery, a deeper analysis at sector level reveals mixed trends compared to the boom times of the first-half of this year that witnessed high growth in hiring activity.

The insurance sector continued its dream run registering 42 per cent growth in new jobs created compared to the monthly average for the first half of the year. Sectors such as banking (+34%), real estate (+31%), oil (+24%), travel and hospitality (+20%) and auto (+14%) also continued their upward trend in hiring, while pharma, BPO and telecom remained flattish.

Hiring in the IT sector declined by 8 per cent compared to the monthly average for the first half of the year. The dip was particularly prominent in start-up hiring.

Avtar Group honoured

Diversity, equity and inclusion solutions firm, Avtar Group, has been named in the annual listing of 25 companies in the Asia-Pacific that have demonstrated excellence in steward leadership (SL). The recognition by Stewardship Asia Centre (SAC), INSEAD Hoffmann Global Institute for Business and Society, Willis Towers Watson and The Straits Times is for Avtar’s work towards “transforming workplaces for gender inclusion”. Avtar is one of the two Indian companies (the other being Marico) that has made it to the SL25.

Karnataka’s new skilling portal

Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC), in association with the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission has launched an integrated web platform connecting the entire talent ecosystem in the state with various employment prospects and skilling opportunities. The Karnataka Skill Connect Portal, as it is called, has innovative features such as video resume, psychometric and technical assessment, career guidance through one-on-one mentoring sessions and webinars, and an aspiration engine to provide a skill gap analysis. It offers industry-relevant courses through e-Kaushalya, a learning management system, and partnerships with Infosys Springboard, Microsoft, IBM, Hitachi and many more. Apprenticeship for ITI candidates, and internships for students are also available.

Samsung in hiring mode

Consumer electronics giant Samsung plans to hire around 1,000 engineers for its R&D institutes across India that include Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore, Samsung R&D Institute Noida, Samsung R&D Institute Delhi and Samsung Semiconductor India Research in Bengaluru. The young engineers who will be recruited from multiple streams such as Computer Science, Electronics, Instrumentation, Embedded Systems and Communication Networks will work on new-age technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep learning, Image Processing, IoT, Connectivity, Cloud, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Predictive Analysis, Communication Networks, System on a Chip (SoC) and Storage Solutions. In addition, Samsung will also be hiring from streams such as Mathematics & Computing and Software Engineering.

Zaggle sets fitness goals

SaaS FinTech company Zaggle has announced a 12 week-long fitness challenge for its employees which began on November 21. The challenge that aims to promote wellbeing among its employees, will reward the participants under two categories. The first segment is the ‘Fittest Zaggler Wins’ under which top five winners will be selected based on fitness assessment through various contests. The second type is the ‘Biggest Loser Wins’ where top five employees will be selected based on healthy weight loss progress, which will be checked through weight and BMI check-ups. The winners will be recognized with cash rewards.

Blue collar jobs

Mumbai and Delhi lead when it comes to people applying for blue collared jobs. According to data shared by blue collar recruitment platform WorkIndia, Mumbai and Delhi account for 4.15 per cent and 0.49 per cent of people aged between 18-31 and 31-40 applying for blue collared jobs respectively. Cities like Pune, Bangalore, and Kolkata hold the third, fourth and fifth place in job applications with record data of 0.40 per cent, 0.33 per cent, and 0.24 per cent respectively.The data covers the time span from January 2022 to mid-October 2022. Tier II cities such as Mohali have zero records of receiving job applications, whereas Nasik has just ahead with a 0.02 per cent difference.

New Exec MBA course

At the annual India conference of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) held last week in Delhi, a new executive MBA course for corporate employees was unveiled. SHRM India, in partnership with Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd. and IIM Raipur, has designed the course to upskill the workforce with technology. The HR programme will be a two-year course that will be offered in a blended mode via a combination of live synchronous sessions delivered on devices and face-to-face classes.