Engineering and product development digital services company Tata Technologies has announced the launch of its gender diversity focused hiring campaign. The new campaign #EngineeringDiversity invites women innovators to be part of the Tata Technologies’ transformation journey. Through its ‘Rainbow program’, the company has put in place a four-pillared approach to improve diversity.

Hiring - The company aims to hire 1,000 + women engineers in FY24

Communication - It is creating more platforms for employee participation and dialogues with an aim to break biases.

Growth - Through LeaderBridge-WINGS programme, a 6-month developmental intervention aimed at helping women employees develop their leadership potential, it is grooming employees for career growth.

Enabling - Aimed at creating a conducive ecosystem and infrastructure that nurtures a diverse workforce.

Augmenting learning at Air India

To enrich the learning experience of its employees, Air India has launched an innovative learning hub — Gurukul.AI. This has been created in sync with Vihaan.AI, the airline’s five-year transformation programme.

Gurukul.AI is designed to create personalised upskilling paths for every employee through an assessment of their job roles, current competencies and proficiencies. The platform integrates competency frameworks mapped to various roles within the organiszation and ensures accessibility to relevant modules.

Air India will launch Gurukul.AI in phases, concurrently integrating emerging technologies and customiszing the system to cater to different departmental requirements such as in-flight services, ground services and engineering, among others. In the upcoming phases, the platform will also offer advanced, AI-driven solutions for pilot training management.

Green wheels at Accenture

Strengthening its commitment to environmental sustainability,Accenture in India has introduced electric vehicles in its transportation fleet to enable climate-smart travel options for its people across four locations—Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and the National Capital Region. Over 200 electric vehicles are being added to the Accenture fleet in India, helping the company further reduce its carbon footprint.

As of 2022, Accenture had already achieved a renewable electricity mix of over 99 per cent in its offices and reused or recycled 100 per cent of its e-waste relating to computers and workstations in India.