Salary not as important

A survey released by Naukri.com also throws up how important culture is. The job platform released findings of a research on top factors and considerations that jobseekers have in mind when it comes to job search. The top three factors are impact of work, work culture, and job location; where ‘impact of work’ was voted high by around 66 per cent of respondents followed by work culture (64%), and job location (62%). No longer are workers fixated on the take-home amount, notes the survey.
Published on
August 28, 2022
