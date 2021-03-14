Sanket Atal is MD of Salesforce India

Business strategist and tech veteran Sanket Atal joins cloud-based CRM company Salesforce on March 15 as Senior Vice-President and Managing Director, Sites (India). Based in Bengaluru, Atal, who was previously MD of Intuit India and had been Oracle’s group vice-president, will be instrumental in driving the next phase of growth for Salesforce in the country. India is home to the second highest Salesforce workforce outside the US, with over 4,000 employees across Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.