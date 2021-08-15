Scoring on disability inclusion

Global IT company Unisys has earned a 100 per cent score in the 2021 Disability Equality Index, a tool to measure disability workplace inclusion. DEI efforts at Unisys included the founding of a disability focused employee resource group, optional disability inclusion training, Zoom closed-captioning, and measuring engagement of employees with disabilities. “Unisys has worked hard to build a compassionate, inclusive culture that drives innovation and opportunities for all of our associates,” said Wendy Reynolds-Dobbs, global leader of DEI, Unisys.