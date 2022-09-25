Social time is best incentive

The Microsoft Work Trend research shows that, 82 per cent of decision makers are keen to get people back to the office in person. But employees do not seem that willing. What could motivate them to return to office? The answer was, social time with co-workers. 85 per cent of employees would be motivated to go into the office to rebuild team bonds. 84 per cent of employees would be motivated to go into the office if they could socialise with co-workers.
Published on
September 25, 2022
