Workforce agility solutions firm Cornerstone OnDemand Inc’s new ‘Global state of the skills economy’ report highlights that artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and GenAI job postings are on the rise, but there is double the demand globally for human or soft skills such as leadership, communication, and emotional intelligence.

AI and ML job postings increased by 65 per cent since 2019, and GenAI-related job postings surged 411 per cent. India leads with 4.1 per cent of its job postings focused on AI/ML, reflecting its growing role in the global AI landscape. Germany and Japan follow with 2.5 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively.

The insights are based on job postings, resumes, government data, and other data points from around the globe.

Indians enjoy hybrid work

Women attending business video call meeting using laptop at home | Photo Credit: triloks

Indian employees and employers report the highest satisfaction with their current hybrid work environment, even as Indian employees are least likely to spend time at their desks in office, according to the latest ‘Global workspace insights’ report from Unispace, a workplace creation company.

The report, titled ‘From restrictions to resilience’, surveyed 10,700 employees and employers in 13 countries. In India, 500 employees and 250 employers were surveyed for the report, which found that 97 per cent of employees and 98 per cent of employers expressed satisfaction with the hybrid working arrangement, as compared to the global average of 87 per cent employees and 95 per cent employers. This is a significant shift from last year’s statistics, which showed that employees in India are far more likely to take a pay reduction to work from home, compared to their global peers.

The canvas of office interiors

Workplace solutions provider IndiQube has launched an experience centre for office interiors in Bengaluru. Called ‘IndiQube Canvas’, the 25,000 sq ft facility on Outer Ring Road showcases a host of solutions for workplaces, including furniture styles, partitions, ceilings, and flooring options. It also exhibits design elements like moss walls, customisable lighting, varied AC ducts, and wall claddings. Visitors can visualise everything from executive director cabins, curved meeting rooms, and boardrooms, to modern features such as modular, stackable, height-adjustable workstations — all in one place.

Meghna Agarwal, Co-founder, IndiQube, says businesses can walk in, explore, and craft their ideal office environment from a vast range of a-la-carte design, furniture and fixture options.

