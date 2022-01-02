Corporate File

CEO forecasts for 2022

Start-point for innovation

Kulmeet Bawa | Updated on January 02, 2022

Kulmeet Bawa, President and Managing Director, SAP Indian Subcontinent

Business leaders crystal gaze on their respective sectors on five trends that will shape their sector

In a world with increasing opportunities and pace of technological progress, we see the following trends. What seemed like miracles yesterday have become the start-point for innovation today.

1) Borderless careers: Future of work will be characterised by virtualisation of businesses. Talent will be onboarded by the blurring of geographical boundaries. A large part of business functions will be performed by remote workforce. We are increasingly becoming familiar with the concept of a “metaverse” — digital worlds existing in parallel with the physical world.

2) Everything as a Service: Cloud-enabled and subscription-based services will become mainstream as on-premise landscapes cede ground to public or hybrid cloud infrastructures. This will reduce technical debt for organisations and make them more innovative.

3) Smart digitalisation approach: Organisations will digitise processes based on decisions powered by data. A major part of digitalisation will be governed by automation of processes and making them intelligent using AI, AR/VR etc. .

4) Look east for innovation: The start-up ecosystem will gain maturity, with more investment coming to India, and more innovation catering to the rest of the world.

5) Sustainable business: The environmental impact of business processes will attract the right scrutiny as organisations drive sustainable practices.

Published on January 02, 2022

