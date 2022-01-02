In a world with increasing opportunities and pace of technological progress, we see the following trends. What seemed like miracles yesterday have become the start-point for innovation today.

1) Borderless careers: Future of work will be characterised by virtualisation of businesses. Talent will be onboarded by the blurring of geographical boundaries. A large part of business functions will be performed by remote workforce. We are increasingly becoming familiar with the concept of a “metaverse” — digital worlds existing in parallel with the physical world.

2) Everything as a Service: Cloud-enabled and subscription-based services will become mainstream as on-premise landscapes cede ground to public or hybrid cloud infrastructures. This will reduce technical debt for organisations and make them more innovative.

3) Smart digitalisation approach: Organisations will digitise processes based on decisions powered by data. A major part of digitalisation will be governed by automation of processes and making them intelligent using AI, AR/VR etc. .

4) Look east for innovation: The start-up ecosystem will gain maturity, with more investment coming to India, and more innovation catering to the rest of the world.

5) Sustainable business: The environmental impact of business processes will attract the right scrutiny as organisations drive sustainable practices.

Bawa is President and Managing Director, SAP Indian Subcontinent