Striding towards positive working spaces

Hybrid workspaces have been a challenge for organisations as it is tough to maintain engagement among employees. According to a new report on employee engagement and hybrid workplace, released by Leena AI, a tech solution in the space of employee experience, close to 75 per cent of organisations said their employees were not engaged in the workplace.

The study which sheds light on employee engagement in over 250 enterprises globally, including India and the US, says 43 per cent of organisations undertake employee engagement to attract and retain talent. 70 per cent of organisations surveyed said the HR team owns employee engagement initiatives.

While the HR department is indispensable in shaping an organisation’s culture, it alone cannot be held accountable for employee engagement, notes the report, making a case for CXOs to lay the groundwork for creating a more positive work environment.