Sweet move

The CEO factory strikes again with yet another HUL hand getting the top job at another firm. Geetika Mehta, who was General Manager for the Home and Hygiene business at HUL, took over as Managing Director India for snacking company The Hershey Company on July 1. Mehta has over 18 years of experience across commercial and consumer marketing. Mehta said her central focus at Hershey will be to develop a strong, multi-category play while strengthening positions across key growth segments. Hershey has more than 90 brands around the world that drive more than $8.1 billion in annual revenues.