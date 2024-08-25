Tata Steel’s West Bokaro Division has onboarded four employees with disabilities (PwD) as CCTV Control Room Operators. The hiring is part of the company’s ‘Empowering the Capable’ initiative, aimed at fostering greater inclusion in the workplace.

The newly appointed employees will join Tata Steel Support Services Ltd and participate in a week-long training programme in Jamshedpur before starting their new roles at West Bokaro Division. This initiative is part of Tata Steel’s larger plan of achieving a 20 per cent diverse workforce by 2025.

In FY23-24, Tata Steel Foundation signed a MoU with the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People to create a learning ecosystem for organisations and individuals working for Persons with Disabilities in India. The steel major also launched ‘Ananta Quest’, a case study competition for students with disabilities. The competition provides participants with opportunities to engage in live internships and potentially secure job placements at Tata Steel.