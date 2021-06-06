Changing work styles

A big reason why employers don’t care much for remote work is the fear of productivity dipping. A new study by EY shows that 85 per cent of Indian respondents believe their productivity can be accurately measured irrespective of location. The EY 2021 Work Reimagined Employee Survey captures the views of over 16,000 employees across 16 countries, including 496 from India. Sixty nine per cent in India said they would choose flexibility with regard to “when” they work. Seventy six per cent wanted flexibility related to “where” they work. On average, employees said they would want to work between two and three days remotely after the pandemic, with a few batting for a shorter working week altogether.