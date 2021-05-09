Workplace stress

The ‘BMC-Mpower 1on1’, 24x7 mental health helpline (1800120820050) has received over 72,000 calls since its launch in April 2020 by Mpower, in association with the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Mpower, a pioneer in Indian mental healthcare, has noted that career and workplace issues dominated among the key mental health problems faced by Indians.

Of the calls to the helpline, 25 per cent was from those experiencing anxiety and stress, primarily related to career, fear of contracting Covid-19, health issues, and exam stress; 10 per cent was about depression, feelings of sadness, and hopelessness; 8 per cent was relationship-based. Male callers (70 per cent) outnumbered their female counterparts, breaking the stereotype that men don’t express themselves as freely as women do.