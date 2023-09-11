This fintech was unusually not so active at the global fintech fest this year. It’s understandable, given how contracts are being renegotiated and despite a year’s hard work, things aren’t playing out as planned. What’s complicating the matter is the unending exits that’s has spooked this company for many months. and another critical business head quitting a few days ago was the last straw. Meanwhile, as the company is relentlessly attempting a round of fund-raise, it seems the tussle within the board deepens. Apparently one of the well-known board members is having a tough time realign with how fintechs works. The board is batting for fast growth, like all fintechs, and this veteran wants the company to take a back seat. We understand that the next round of funding may not come through easily if this old hand stays around. Who will give in?

