One of the largest private banks has witnessed a barrage of senior management exits in the last two years. This week saw another veteran, who has probably built its general insurance business from the scratch, move out of the corner office quite unexpectedly. This has raised several eyebrows, given that this old-timer has moved on for an international assignment. Questions are being raised as to why the bank, which is the parent company of the general insurance company, waited till the last day to announce this honcho’s exit. Is there more than what meets the eyes? We’ll let you know soon.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit