There’s a shiny new building which is soon to be fully occupied at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. While it will be the new address of a media outfit, it will also be a new address for two veteran bankers and deal makers. Interestingly, both hung up their boots this year. While BKC has been a second home for the newly retired banker, the Septuagenarian will have to get used to travelling to the new office. We wonder what this new office space is all about! Well, is a deal in the making?

