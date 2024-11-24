I was surprised by the response to my previous column touching on my chat with entrepreneur Arjun Vaidya on the mental health issues that founders face. Several readers wanted to know more and hence I am sharing a few more thoughts on this.

Starting a new business can be exhilarating but for the founders it can also bring significant mental health challenges. The pressures of building a company from scratch, dealing with financial uncertainty and navigating competition can be overwhelming, affecting emotional and psychological well-being.

One of the most prevalent issues is stress. Founders are often responsible for everything from product development to marketing and fundraising. The heavy workload and demanding hours can lead to burnout, with many founders sacrificing sleep, exercise and social time to meet the high demands of the business. Unlike in traditional roles where work-life boundaries are more defined, a founder’s responsibilities often feel unending, with no clear distinction between personal and professional life, leading to “founder fatigue”, where mental exhaustion becomes as problematic as physical tiredness. For an entrepreneur, work-life balance is actually work-work balance.

Financial insecurity compounds this stress. Many founders pour their savings into the startup and face the constant fear of running out of funds. This anxiety can be intense, especially when there’s a need to impress investors and attract customers to achieve stability. The pressure to secure revenue quickly, often with limited resources, can make founders feel isolated, fearing they’ll lose everything if their company doesn’t succeed. The heightened anxiety can negatively impact decision-making and relationships.

Startup culture celebrates resilience and toughness. Founders hesitate to admit to feelings of depression or anxiety, believing they must always appear confident to their teams and stakeholders. This discourages open conversations and founders find themselves unable to reach out for help.

To navigate these challenges, it’s critical for founders to build mental health support into their routines. Taking breaks, delegating responsibilities, and setting realistic goals can help reduce stress. Peer support is equally vital as talking to other founders who understand the unique pressures of startups can provide reassurance and practical advice.

Therapy and counselling, as well as mindfulness practices are increasingly recognised as essential tools for managing the emotional rollercoaster of start-up life.

A healthy founder is more likely to lead effectively, make better decisions and sustain the energy needed to grow the start-up. Prioritising mental health is essential for achieving sustainable success in the high-stakes world of start-ups.

(The writer is a serial entrepreneur and best-selling author of the book ‘Failing to Succeed’; posts on X @vaitheek)

