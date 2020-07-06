Bombay Play raises ₹11 crore in pre-Series A from Leo Capital

Gaming company Bombay Play has raised about ₹11 crore ($1.5 million) in a pre-Series A round from venture capital firm Leo Capital and angel investor Ramakant Sharma, Co-founder, Livspace. It will use the money to hire talent game makers in India and grow the business internationally.

Matrix Partners India leads ₹38 cr Series A round in OZiva

Matrix Partners India has invested about ₹38 crore ($5 million) in a Series A round in OZiva, a clean-label, plant-based nutrition brand. Existing investor Tital Capital participated in this round. The company will use the money in R&D, technology, team expansion and to get new customers.

BOND invests in Byju’s marking first investment in India

Global technology investment firm BOND has invested an undisclosed amount in Byju’s, a leading education technology company. Byju’s has over 577 million registered students and more than 3.5 million paid subscribers.

Arya Collateral raises debt from responsAbility

Arya Collateral Warehousing Services, which offers post-harvest agricultural services, has raised debt from global impact investment fund responsAbility. Arya will use the money to strengthen its NBFC arm and provide lending support to farmers and FPOs.

Aerostrovilos raises funding from Mumbai Angels

IIT Madras incubated Aerostrovilos has raised an undisclosed amount from the Mumbai Angels Network. The venture is building indigenous gas turbine for power generation. It is developing a micro gas turbine for vehicles and generators to solve the air pollution problem. Aerostrovilos will use the money to complete proof-of-concept of the turbine generator.

Carlyle Group invests $235m in Airtel’s data centre arm Nxtra

The Carlyle Group will invest $235 million (₹1,775 crore) in Bharti Airtel’s data centre business Nxtra Data Ltd. Carlyle will hold around 25 per cent stake in Nxtra on completion of the deal.