Bombay Play raises ₹11 crore in pre-Series A from Leo Capital
Gaming company Bombay Play has raised about ₹11 crore ($1.5 million) in a pre-Series A round from venture capital firm Leo Capital and angel investor Ramakant Sharma, Co-founder, Livspace. It will use the money to hire talent game makers in India and grow the business internationally.
Matrix Partners India leads ₹38 cr Series A round in OZiva
Matrix Partners India has invested about ₹38 crore ($5 million) in a Series A round in OZiva, a clean-label, plant-based nutrition brand. Existing investor Tital Capital participated in this round. The company will use the money in R&D, technology, team expansion and to get new customers.
BOND invests in Byju’s marking first investment in India
Global technology investment firm BOND has invested an undisclosed amount in Byju’s, a leading education technology company. Byju’s has over 577 million registered students and more than 3.5 million paid subscribers.
Arya Collateral raises debt from responsAbility
Arya Collateral Warehousing Services, which offers post-harvest agricultural services, has raised debt from global impact investment fund responsAbility. Arya will use the money to strengthen its NBFC arm and provide lending support to farmers and FPOs.
Aerostrovilos raises funding from Mumbai Angels
IIT Madras incubated Aerostrovilos has raised an undisclosed amount from the Mumbai Angels Network. The venture is building indigenous gas turbine for power generation. It is developing a micro gas turbine for vehicles and generators to solve the air pollution problem. Aerostrovilos will use the money to complete proof-of-concept of the turbine generator.
Carlyle Group invests $235m in Airtel’s data centre arm Nxtra
The Carlyle Group will invest $235 million (₹1,775 crore) in Bharti Airtel’s data centre business Nxtra Data Ltd. Carlyle will hold around 25 per cent stake in Nxtra on completion of the deal.
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Year 2020 has been remarkable for our frontline workers in the medical fraternity. As the pandemic continues ...
Supportive care needs to be brought into focus
We studied steep market declines in India and the US over the last century to understand how deep this ...
The firm can ride out the auto slowdown with its presence in after-market sales
Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their rally last week, face medium-term resistance levels
The fund has delivered healthy returns in boom phases and volatile/sombre markets
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
