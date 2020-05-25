Eggoz gets ₹2.5-cr seed funding
Egg producer and agri-tech venture Eggoz has raised ₹2.5 crore in seed funding from Tracxn Labs, Angellist, ...
Egg producer and agri-tech venture Eggoz has raised ₹2.5 crore in seed funding from Tracxn Labs, Angellist, Tri-Deep Capital, founders of Letstransport and angel investors. Existing investors Narendra Sankar, Sunil Mishra and Vishal Sharma also participated in this round. The company had previously raised ₹1.2 crore from angel investors. Eggoz works with farmers at several locations in north India. It has so far sold over two crore eggs and manages more than one lakh birds. It will use the money to grow the business.
₹4.9-cr funding for Juicy Chemistry
Coimbatore-based organic skin care brand Juicy Chemistry has raised about ₹4.9 crore ($650,000) in a Series A round from Akya Ventures. Juicy Chemistry, which has been providing simplified skincare with its range of over 100 products, will use the money to upgrade and automate its manufacturing facility.
Yunus Social lends to S4S Tech
Yunus Social Business (YSB), started by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus that invests in social enterprises, has provided debt of about ₹1 crore ($142,000) to Mumbai-based S4S Technologies, for working capital requirement and other expenses during the Covid-19 pandemic. S4S Technologies works in the area of reducing food produce wastage and improved farmer livelihoods with focus on gender inclusion. The company’s solution helps in decentralised drying of Grade B food produce using patented solar dehydration technology.
Doceree closes $1-m seed round
Doceree Inc., a programmatic physician engagement platform, has raised $1 million in seed funding from a group of angel investors from India and the US. The New Jersey-based healthtech venture plans to use the money on customer acquisition, recruiting talent, scaling up operations in India and the US, and ramping up technology to further digitise physician engagement experience. Gaurav Kumar, Founder & CEO, Beyond Codes, led the seed round with participation from investors from advertising and pharmaceutical industries.
Any Time Classes raises funds
Any Time Classes, a learning app start-up, has raised an undisclosed amount from Mumbai Angels. The company has created visual content for post-class 10th standard commerce students. It started with a blend of Hindi and English language content for CA classes in the first phase and subsequently moved to other lessons.
Ola co-founder invests in Winuall
Bengaluru-based Winuall, an edtech start-up helping coaching in going digital, has raised an undisclosed amount in a round of funding from investors, including Ankit Bhati, co-founder of Ola; Nitin Gupta, head of engineering, Milkbasket; and, angel investors. The company will use the money for expanding the business and improving the product.
Lendingkart secures ₹319-cr funding
Fintech company Lendingkart Technologies Pvt Ltd has closed its Series D round at ₹319 crore, which includes ₹233 crore raised in August 2019 and ₹86 crore recently. The latest round has been led by existing investors, including Fullerton Financial Holdings Pte Ltd, Bertelsmann India Investments, Sistema Asia Fund and IndiaQuotient. With this, the venture has raised ₹1,050 crore of equity from investors.
Khatabook raises ₹454 cr in Series B
Khatabook, a utility solutions provider that helps micro, small and medium businesses track business transactions, has closed a ₹454 crore Series B round of funding led by B Capital Group. The round saw participation from new and existing investors, including Sequoia India, Partners of DST Global, Tencent, GGV, RTP Global, Hummingbird Ventures, Falcon Edge Capital, Rocketship.vc and Unilever Ventures. Angel investors Kevin Weil, Alexander Will, Kunal Shah, Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal also participated. Khatabook will use the money to ramp up its products and services.
Insurtech platform Riskcovry raises pre-Series A round
Mumbai-based insurtech platform Riskcovry has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-Series A round led by Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund, with participation from Varanium Capital and Better Capital. Riskcovry, an omni-channel insurance distribution technology company, will use the money on product-market fit, serve more enterprise customers and strengthen the team.
