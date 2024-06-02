Cornerstone Venture Partners, a fund house focused on business-to-business enterprise technology, has made 21 investments in the last five years. After deploying its $50-million first fund, the venture capital firm recently announced its $200-million second fund with a 12-year lifecycle.

Abhishek Prasad, Managing Partner, discusses with businessline the trajectories of the two funds, the software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecosystem, generative AI, and plans for the upcoming fiscal. Edited excerpts from the interview:

Q Are you currently deploying from fund I or II?

Fund I has been fully invested, with some capital for follow-ons in the existing portfolio. The first close for fund II would be around June-end and the final close a year later. This year, we hope to raise 60-70 per cent of the $200-million target.

After the first close for fund II, we will announce the first transactions. By then, we would have built 5-7 new companies in our portfolio.

Q Which are the most significant B2B opportunities today?

Three inflection points excited us about launching the second fund. The first is tech-driven... how GenAI is coming of age. The second point, from an enterprise tech perspective, is a shift in the business model. SaaS, historically, has been a usage-based model, but that is shifting to value share. The third inflection point is on the tech-infra side. Multiple enterprises will appear in the area of Web 3.0 and quantum computing.

Q How do you see the shift from horizontal to vertical SaaS playing out for your portfolio companies and, on a larger scale, for enterprises?

In horizontal SaaS, you build a generic feature or functionality that any industry, enterprise, or SME [small and medium-sized enterprises] can use globally. It is tough for Indian SaaS players to build horizontal companies with significant value because US-based SaaS start-ups are focusing on new markets like India. This is where vertical makes a difference. When you focus on a specific industry and domain, your value proposition is much deeper. Almost 90 per cent of the companies in our existing portfolio are vertical.

Q Which are your focus areas? Has your investment criteria changed from fund I to II?

Seventy to eighty per cent of investments from our second fund will be in new-age SaaS models, which are software platforms and marketplaces moving in the direction of value share. For the remaining 20-25 per cent, we will dabble in Web 3.0 ecosystem, quantum, and carbon neutrality. Cheque sizes will be in the $5-15 million range and deployed across multiple rounds, including follow-ons. The criteria remains somewhat similar.

We prefer companies with commercial validation, expansion, revenue visibility, or cash-flow visibility.

Q How will GenAI impact SaaS enablement? How quickly are enterprises likely to adopt it?