Imagine working on a project at your job and stumbling upon a problem so intriguing it sparks a start-up idea, like it did for Suyash Singh, co-founder and CEO of GalaxEye. Working with machi-ne learning in the field of satellite imagery, Singh — along with friends Denil Chawda, Kishan Thakkar, Pranit Mehta, and Rakshit Bhatt — identified a critical gap, namely the lack of consistently updated satellite images for practical, real-world applications. This spurred them to co-found GalaxEye.

Launched in May 2021, GalaxEye is developing the world’s first multi-sensor imaging satellite, which integrates optical and synthetic aperture radar (SAR) sensors.

Optical sensors function like regular cameras, with added capabilities to capture details in infrared and ultraviolet spectrums. In contrast, SAR sensors work like X-rays, seeing through obstructions like clouds and smoke.

GalaxEye’s innovation lies in synchronising the two sensors to work together. By capturing the same area simultaneously, the company combines the strengths of the individual results into a multi-sensor image, offering a more comprehensive and reliable view, says Mehta.

Challenges

But this innovation came with its own set of challenges. First, the team had to prove the concept was technically possible. Prior to launching the company, they conducted proof-of-concept tests, secured grants, and invested their own money to demonstrate feasibility. “There was a lot of convincing to be done,” recalls Mehta. “Today, we are fortunate to have several experienced DRDO scientists as advisors on this journey.”

The lack of regulatory policies posed significant challenges in their work but also gave them the opportunity to provide feedback on policy drafts to make them more industry-friendly. “The regulatory challenges eventually ironed out,” Mehta says.

The 80-member team has a mix of freshers and experienced professionals, especially scientists from DRDO and ISRO. “You cannot have just college students building something at this scale,” he says.

Applications

Satellite imagery has a range of real-life applications, particularly in the industrial and defence sectors. GalaxEye has partnered with ideaForge to develop a drone-based sensor.

It is also exploring applications for satellite imagery data in sectors like agriculture (field measurement, crop monitoring, and so on) and aquaculture (mapping waterbodies, water quality analysis, and so on). While GalaxEye is focused on expanding its commercial portfolio, Mehta considers the space sector as the company’s guiding vision and North Star for its long-term goals.

Funding needs

A Series A funding round fetched the company $10 million from MountTech Growth Fund–Kavachh, Infosys, Speciale Invest, Mela Ventures, ideaForge, and Samarthya Investment Advisors.

With its first satellite scheduled for launch in the second half of 2025, the company next targets adding five more multi-sensor satellites, as this would enable capturing a detailed view of any point on earth within a day.

Looking ahead over the next 10 years, Mehta envisions a future where multi-sensor satellite imaging technology becomes as integral to everyday life as GPS is today, moving from questions of what it can do to what more one can do with it.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit