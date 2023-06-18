Mentorship-based incubator India Accelerator’s portfolio start-up 3iology Technologies is on a mission to digitise the working of 10,800 Hindu temples in 100 days. Founder Sharad Kamath says it is his way of paying back, as his education was funded by a religious charitable trust in Mumbai, GSB Sabha Dahisar-Borivali.

“As soon as I completed my engineering in 2014-15, I got in touch with the trust for an opportunity to give back. The trust conducts a huge Navratri celebration, for which it wanted software to manage the billing and accounting. However, I could not find any readymade software solution specific to temple needs,” Kamath recounts.

This realisation led to the inception of 3ioNetra, which is a subscription-based temple management and resource planning software.

The software suite includes features such as seva and donation management, accounting with Tally software integration, app-based devotee management, bookings for function halls and rooms, online bookings for temple visits, inventory and/or asset management, land and/or rent management, jewellery management, and more.

“In the age of AI/ ChatGPT, we are fighting to make temples digitised from manual to online. So the first focus is the digital adoption of temples. Then the second part is automation, as we see many opportunities for it,” Kamath says.

Since 2017, 3iology has digitised the running of 360-plus temples and charitable trusts, including Vainatheya Bhaktha Mandali and Sri Karya Siddhi Temple in Bengaluru, and Mariamma Temple in Kapu.

The software’s monthly subscription starts at ₹999.

On the 10,800-temple digitisation effort, Kamath says, “Our goal is to help temples across the country operate more efficiently and provide devotees with a modern and highly secure, technology-driven experience.

“We believe that our software will change the way temple management teams operate, while also bettering devotees’ experience.”