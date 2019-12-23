IFA Fund invests ₹28 cr in agritech co Ecozen

The Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund (IFA Fund), managed by Sathguru Catalyzer Advisors, has invested about ₹28 crore ($4 million) in agritech company Ecozen Solutions Pvt Ltd. Existing investor Omnivore also participated in this round.

The company received investments in July from Caspian and Hivos-Tridos Funds and with this investment, Ecozen has completed its $6 million Series B fund raise. Ecozen, which provides on-farm solar-based cold storage and smart solar irrigation solutions, will use the money to expand the product range, enter new geographies and increase production capacity. Ecozen also provides online marketplace solutions for high-value perishables.