Lightbox leads ₹230-crore Series C round in Waycool

WayCool Foods has raised about ₹230 crore ($32 million) in a combination of equity and debt in a Series C round. Lightbox led the funding round with participation from FMO, the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank, and existing investor LGT Lighstone Aspada.

The company raised venture debt from Innoven Capital. The company will use the money to strengthen the technology backbone across the agricultural value chain. It will automate the supply chain and build the next layer of data analytics required to strengthen supply chain efficiency. It will also develop and expand its range of value-added products to enterprise and retail clients.