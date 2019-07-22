Lok Capital invests in breakfast cereal maker Monsoon Harvest

Impact investor Lok Capital has invested an undisclosed amount in Coimbatore-based breakfast cereal and health snack maker Monsoon Harvest. This is the first institutional investment in the company, founded in 2015 by Umeshwari Machani and her husband Srivardhan Sethuram. Monsoon Harvest will use the money for geographic expansion and marketing activities such as in-store promotions and participating in gourmet exhibitions.

Monsoon Harvest has a strong presence in south India and recently entered Mumbai and Delhi. It sells its products online and through retailers.