Mahindra Partners invests in Centre for Sight

Mahindra Partners, the private equity and corporate venture capital arm of the Mahindra Group, has invested ₹206.5 crore in New Delhi-based Centre for Sight Ltd, through a mix of primary and secondary investments. Centre for Sight will use the money to drive its organic and inorganic growth and consolidate its position in the growing ophthalmology healthcare segment.

As part of the deal, the promoters of the company have invested ₹20 crore. Early investor Matrix Partners India has fully sold its stake in the venture.

Centre for Sight provides eye care services from 43 centres in nine States and 24 cities. It employs 145 doctors. This is the second investment in the healthcare segment for Mahindra Partners, which has over $1 billion of assets under management; its first investment was in Medwell Ventures, which operates a home healthcare chain under the Nightingales brand.