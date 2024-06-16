The world today runs on loads of batteries. Everything from electric vehicles to laptops, smartphones and wristwatches are powered by lithium-ion batteries. While this spells convenience, it also brings with it challenges — besides adding to the growing menace of e-waste, the use of Li-ion batteries leaves India dependent on raw material imports from China.
Moreover, lithium is difficult to mine and recycle, entailing a grave environmental cost. Bengaluru-based clean-tech startup MiniMines, founded by Anupam Kumar and Arvind Bhardwaj in 2021, aims to tackle many of these issues.
The company recycles spent lithium-ion batteries to extract lithium, nickel and cobalt for resale as raw material. As Kumar explains, the idea behind the venture was to “create a platform for all kinds of sustainable raw materials to make any kind of energy storage devices such as lithium-ion batteries, sodium-ion batteries or super capacitors”.
Carbon cutter
MiniMines’ patented ‘hybrid-hydrometallurgy’ process is able to extract elemental compounds with over 96 per cent purity, while its carbon footprint is about one-tenth that of the traditional method, he adds.
The company has two segments of buyers — energy storage device manufacturers; and industrial applications such as catalyst, dye and high-temperature grease manufacturing. It currently has five customers in these categories and clocks monthly revenue of ₹3-4 lakh.
MiniMines has a semi-commercial unit in Bengaluru with a capacity of 1.5 tonnes per month; it plans to develop a fully commercial unit with a capacity of 3,000 tonnes per annum in the next six months. With this expansion, the startup projects a topline of ₹90 crore per annum.
After achieving commercial scale and developing a steady revenue channel, the startup aims to raise more funding, to scale further.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.