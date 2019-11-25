Emerging Entrepreneurs

Prime Venture leads ₹11.35-crore seed round in Sunstone Eduversity

| Updated on November 25, 2019 Published on November 25, 2019

Sunstone Eduversity, an edtech start-up that offers industry-ready higher education programmes on a pay-after-placement model, has raised ₹11.35 crore in a seed round led by Prime Venture Partners. LetsVenture, PS1 Ventures and Rajul Garg also participated in this funding round.

Sunstone will use the money to build its network of colleges across various cities and strengthen its technology platform and develop the curriculum. Sunstone Eduversity is now present in five colleges in three cities — Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Indore. In the next one year, it plans to tie up with 15 colleges in nine cities, including in Jaipur, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata and Mumbai. It charges a registration fee of ₹65,000 and students will have to pay their course fee once they get job offers, only after which they will be eligible to appear for their final examinations.

Published on November 25, 2019
venture capital
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
A smart way to plug water leaks and save utility bills