Prime Venture leads ₹11.35-crore seed round in Sunstone Eduversity

Sunstone Eduversity, an edtech start-up that offers industry-ready higher education programmes on a pay-after-placement model, has raised ₹11.35 crore in a seed round led by Prime Venture Partners. LetsVenture, PS1 Ventures and Rajul Garg also participated in this funding round.

Sunstone will use the money to build its network of colleges across various cities and strengthen its technology platform and develop the curriculum. Sunstone Eduversity is now present in five colleges in three cities — Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Indore. In the next one year, it plans to tie up with 15 colleges in nine cities, including in Jaipur, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata and Mumbai. It charges a registration fee of ₹65,000 and students will have to pay their course fee once they get job offers, only after which they will be eligible to appear for their final examinations.