Seeking value at the bottom of the pyramid — the TABP way
This start-up manufactures beverages and snacks
It’s been often said that ‘Small is Big’. In fact, in some cases, small can be very big. Prabhu Gandhikumar, promoter, MD & CEO, of TABP Snacks and Beverages Pvt Ltd, will vouch for that. Prabhu’s brainchild, TABP, which he founded along with Brindha Vijayakumar, and supported by an advisory council consisting of Aniket Gore, Arun Mukherjee and Soumya Malani, targets the bottom of the pyramid consumers whose incomes are small and their capacity to spend, even smaller. That’s why he priced TABP’s fruit juices at ₹10, a low price point where multinational corporations are not present.
“The price point of ₹10 was lying vacant. And we occupied that slot.” The rest, as they say, is history.
Prabhu hails from a family that runs foundries. He, however, wanted to spread his wings. And when he looked around, he found the fruit juices industry interesting. The market was huge and per capita consumption of fruit juices in India is extremely low compared with most other countries.
The first plant was put in place by Prabhu, a mechanical engineer by qualification, in 2015. “I could do this at a much cheaper cost (thanks to his engineering background) than most people would.”
And in March next year, Prabhu had got the first batch of products out. These were mango and apple juices under the brand name Plunge.
In 2017, TABP then added a line of carbonated drinks – orange, cola, jeera, lemon and white lemon. “We launched a new brand Gullp in 2020, under which we sell all our range of beverages. We did this at the request of the new distributors,” he says.
TABP targetted labourers with per day earnings of about ₹300.
TABP markets its products through distributors, which helps keep its sales and marketing costs low. And the feedback received from these distributors, who have their ears to the ground, have stood the company in good stead. On their advice, TABP rolled out its range of carbonated drinks.
In south India, the peak season for juices and carbonated drinks is March-May. October to December witness the lowest sales of these drinks. That meant a spike and fall in TABP’s sales. To even out this phenomenon, the distributors suggested TABP to launch snacks. As a result, TABP launched snacks such as choco-fills, choco-flakes, vanilla flakes, rings and balls under the Snack 91 brand. (The number 91 is the dialling code for India.)
It has a sales force of 27 now. In operations and R&D, it has 10 people who sit in the corporate office at Coimbatore.
TABP’s products are currently available in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Telengana catering to the rural and urban poor.
It is also present in Odisha. It will appoint distributors in Bihar and Chhattisgarh.
This year, TAPB introduced non-alcoholic beer in the name of Thirsty Owl at an MRP of ₹50. Also, it introduced rusks in the name of Tanvi in the price points of ₹5, ₹10, and ₹20.
Its latest roll-outs are the 3-litre party packs of cola, jeera, orange and clear lemon at MRP of ₹95. Here too, there are no MNCs in the 3-litre slot. They sell large bottles of 2.25 litres.
“So, per glass of our 3-litre beverage works out much cheaper than of MNC products,” explains Prabhu.
Going forward, TABP plans to expand to Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.
For the financial year 2019-20, topline is expected to be ₹13-15 crore, which is about 4 times that of the previous financial year.
“For the next financial year, we hope to do ₹30 crore,” says Prabhu.
The food start-up based in Coimbatore, recently closed a round of fund-raising for ₹3.5 crore at a valuation of ₹50 crore pre-money from a team of angel investors.
Going forward, the company plans to raise $1 million by the end of the current financial year to give a push to its growth plans.
Apart from MNC players, competition for TABP comes from regional players like Bovanto in Tamil Nadu and Bindhu Jeera in Karnataka. There are other small town players too, such as ‘777’ in Thanjavur and ‘Winter’ in south Tamil Nadu.
“These brands have been there for long – even third and fourth generations. But they have little hunger for expansion. So, with our range of products (beverages and snacks), we are better placed for growth than the other players,” points out Prabhu.
This start-up manufactures beverages and snacks
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Dr. Vivek Singh, Supreme Court Lawyer 1. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and I start my day ...
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
If mandi boards surpass the agent network and support trade, farmers will stand to benefit immensely
As global inventories are overflowing, prices crashed by 22 per cent in LME this year
Silver rose 14 per cent last week, outshining gold, breaks beyond ₹40,000
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...