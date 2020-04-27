Tracking deals: April 28, 2020

How the pandemic will impact the sharing economy
Driver-hiring platform DriveU’s founder shares his perspective on the future of mobility
Karbon raises ₹7.3 cr in seed round
Karbon, a corporate credit card for Indian and South-east Asian start-ups, has raised about ₹7.3 crore ($1 million) in a seed round led by Orios Venture Partners, Whiteboard Capital and others. Karbon brings access to credit to the under-served market of early-stage start-ups as they were outside the purview of a traditional bank’s credit card. The money will be used for expanding the team and improving the product.
Setu secures ₹110-cr funding
Bengaluru-based Setu, a fintech API infrastructure company, has raised about ₹110 crore ($15 million) in a Series A round led by Falcon Edge and Lightspeed Venture Partners US. Existing investors Lightspeed India Partners and Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund also participated in this round. Setu will use the money to strengthen the team, roll out a suite of new products and improve the technology infrastructure. Setu connects regulated financial institutions to other companies that wish to offer financial services to their customers.
EWar gets angel funding
EWar Games, a Bengaluru-based e-sports and real-time gaming start-up, has raised about ₹1.45 crore ($200,000) from the angel investment arm of House of Jindals and Jeet Banerjee, Founder, Gameplan. The company will use the money to improve the user experience of the product, on marketing and brand promotion.
FarEye in Series D round
FarEye, a logistics SaaS platform, has raised about ₹180 crore ($25 million) in a Series D round led by M12 (Microsoft’s venture fund) with participation from Eight Roads Ventures and Honeywell Ventures. Existing investor SAIF Partners also participated in the round. The company will use the money to enhance the platform’s predictive capabilities, increase platform partnerships, expand into new markets and grow the team in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the US. – Our Bureau
VilCart provides sourcing, logistic and marketing support to kirana stores
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are known to potentially cause heart rhythm problems, and these could be ...
... but initiating fresh positions before it breaches ₹45,000 or ₹47,327 is not advisable
There is a winding-up procedure to be followed, with checks and balances to protect unit-holders
If you go long on the contract, roll over to next month or square-up before expiry. Else, you may face the ...
Taking into account the disruption to daily life caused by the pandemic, the Centre has announced a series of ...
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
Author Stephen Jenkinson’s writings on death are a salve when confronted with the fragility of being alive
A Goa resident reflects on how the lockdown has robbed her village of familiar faces, conversations and ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...