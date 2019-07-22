Tracking Deals

Toch raises pre-Series A funding

Toch (Vogueme Technologies Pvt Ltd), an interactive video platform using AI and deep learning technology, has raised an undisclosed amount from Mumbai Angels Network, Hyderabad Angels and other investors. The Mumbai-based company founded in 2016 will use the funds to improve technology, increase the team and for operations.

₹1,030-crore funding for Byju

Qatar Investment Authority, the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar, has led a ₹1,030-crore ($150 million) investment round in ed-tech company Byju’s. Owl Ventures, a leading investor in the education technology space, also participated in this round. Byju’s will use the money to expand internationally and create learning products for students across the world. The first-ever primary investment from Qatar Investment Authority and Owl Ventures in India will aim at boosting innovation in the tech-enabled learning space.

Pure EV secures funds

Pure EV, which plans to launch a motorcycle with battery swapping in early 2020, has raised an undisclosed amount from pharmaceuticals industry veteran VC Nannapaneni in his personal capacity. The IIT-Hyderabad-incubated company will use the money to R&D and manufacturing. It is working on high-speed and long-range scooter and motorcycle, which are scheduled for commercial launch in October 2019 and early 2020 respectively.

Ezyhaul in Series B round

Singapore-headquartered Ezyhaul, a logistics technology start-up, has raised $16 million in a Series B round. The company has a presence in Singapore, India, Thailand and Malaysia. It will use the funds to grow its digital freight and logistics management solution in South Asia.

Milkbasket buys PSR Supply

Daily grocery delivery venture Milkbasket has acquired Bengaluru-based PSR Supply Chain for an undisclosed amount. PSR Supply Chain, founded in 2015, is a local e-grocery store.

Caspian invests in Ecozen

Hyderabad-based impact investment firm Caspian has invested an undisclosed amount in Ecozen Solutions Pvt Ltd, which provides technology-enabled products to strengthen the farm-to-fork value chain of perishables. Caspian has made this investment from its Fourth SME Impact Fund and Hivos-Triodos Fund. Existing investor Omnivore Partners also participated in this round. Ecozen will use the money to scale its irrigation and cold chain business and set up market linkage platform. Our Bureau