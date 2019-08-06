Tracking Deals

Pocket Aces raises ₹100 crore

Pocket Aces, a Mumbai-based digital entertainment company, has raised ₹100 crore from Sequoia India, DSP Group, 3one4 Capital and other prominent investors. The company will use the fresh capital for content, technology and talent. It plans to start three new channels in the next 12 months.

GoHive in pre-Series A round

GoHive, a co-working spaces provider, has raised ₹2.5 crore in a pre-Series A round from angel investors. It will use the money to double its size and reach 5,000 seats in a year, with presence in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Investcorp’s India PE fund

Investcorp Bank BSC has raised about ₹1,000 crore ($142 million) for its first India private equity fund. The Bahrain-based alternative asset manager, which recently started operations here, will focus on the consumer, financial services and healthcare industries. It has invested ₹270 crore in four companies – Incred, ASG, Zolo and Citykart.

Celestial secures ₹1.3-cr funding

Hyderabad-based Celestial E-Mobility has raised ₹1.3 crore ($200,000) from angel investor Meka Sudhakar Reddy, a Singapore-based NRI. The company is developing electric tractors with a long battery life and is set to showcase a prototype soon.

₹49-cr funding for PlayShifu

Technology start-up PlayShifu has raised $7 million (₹49 crore) in a Series A round led by Chiratae, Inventus Capital and Bharat Innovation Fund. Existing investor IDFC-Parampara Fund also participated in this round. The company will use the money to drive technology innovation, new product development and retail expansion. PlayShifu, which creates AR experiences for children that encourage STEM skills, has so far raised $8.5 million.

Anand Piramal invests in Snapdeal

Anand Piramal, Executive Director, Piramal Group, has invested an undisclosed amount in his personal capacity in Snapdeal. The e-commerce marketplace had last raised funds in May 2017.

EY acquires C Centric

EY, a leading professional services brand, has acquired C Centric, which provides CRM solutions and services. It will strengthen EY’s aim to support businesses in their transformation by bringing a customer insights driven strategy that helps organisations unlock the power of technologies. Our Bureau