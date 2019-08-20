Tracking Deals

Gray Matters invests in iDreamCareer

US-based education and skilling sector focussed impact investor Gray Matters Capital has invested an undisclosed amount in Delhi-based iDreamCareer, a leading career counselling venture, in a pre-Series A round. Gray Matters has made the investment through its edLABS initiative. Since its inception in 2013, iDreamCareer has helped more than 2.5 million students annually from the eighth standard to the 12th standard in schools and also in undergraduate colleges in choosing the right career that maximises their potential. The company will use the money to establish high-end technology products and also grow the company’s business.

Northern Arc, GAWA raise ₹106 cr

Northern Arc Capital, a leading debt platform for non-banking finance companies, has co-invested in a ₹106-crore pooled bond issue with Spanish impact investment fund Magallanes Impacto, for four NBFCs that focus on financial inclusion in various sectors. The pooled bond was issued by ASA International India, a microfinance firm; Aye Finance, which finances SMEs; Kanakadurga Finance Ltd, a commercial vehicle finance firm; and, Thirumeni Finance, which lends to affordable private schools.

Uniphore gets $51-m Series C

Conversational AI technology company Uniphore has raised $51 million in a Series C funding round led by March Capital Partners, with participation from Chiratae Ventures, Sistema Asix, CXO Fund, ITP, Iron Pillar, Patni Family and other investors. Uniphore will use the money to accelerate its go-to-market in North America, invest in research and development and grow its team globally.

Doxper secures ₹29 cr in Series A

InformDS Technologies Pvt Ltd, the company behind Doxper, has raised about ₹29 crore as part of the first close of a Series A round from healthcare focussed Alkemi Venture Partners. Rainforest Venture Network, existing investor growX Ventures and a few angel investors also participated in this round. Doxper, which is an ML/AI powered data capture solution that allows doctors to instantly digitise case sheets using a digital pen and encoded paper, will use the money to grow geographically in India and on technology.

₹54-crore funding for Miko

Miko, a robotics company, has raised about ₹54 crore in a Series A round led by Chiratae Ventures, with participation from YourNest Venture Capital, investor Bruno Raschle’s family office and a group of angel investors. Miko will use the money to expand in North America, the UK and West Asia.