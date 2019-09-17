Tracking deals

IndiaMART invests in Simply Vyapar

Simply Vyapar, which provides business accounting software, has raised ₹36 crore in funding led by e-marketplace IndiaMART in a Series A round. Existing investors India Quotient and Axilor participated in this round.

Satya MicroCapital raises ₹28.5 cr

Satya MicroCapital, a micro-finance company, has raised ₹28.5 crore from a private debt fund managed by Swiss impact investor, responsAbility Investments. The company will use the debt to scale up operations to new territories and develop new products.

OTO gets ₹10-crore funding

OTO, a retail automotive leasing company, has raised ₹10 crore from Prime Venture Partners. With OTO, new car buyers have an option of leasing a car for a fraction of the cost of an EMI i.e. 30 per cent lower than existing car loans. Buyers also have the option of buying the car at the end of the 3-5 year lease period. OTO is now available at more than 150 dealers in Mumbai and Bengaluru. Founded in 2018 by Sumit Chhazed and Harsh Saruparia, OTO had raised ₹5 crore in the first round of funding led by Venture Catalysts and participation from angel investors K Ganesh and Sameer Sawhney.

KKR buys stake in EuroKids

Global investment firm KKR has acquired a majority stake in EuroKids International Pvt Ltd, one of India's leading education service providers in the pre-school and K-12 segments, KKR bought the stake from a consortium led by existing investor Gaja Capital. KKR will help EuroKids develop tech-enabled and digital learning and tailored pedagogy to offer students a holistic education.

Aditya Birla Capital gets ₹1,100 cr

Aditya Birla Capital, the holding company of the financial services businesses of the diversified Aditya Birla Group, has raised ₹1,100 crore from two private equity investors – ₹1,000 crore from Jomei Investments Ltd, an affiliate of Advent International, and ₹100 crore from PI Opportunities Fund, an affiliate of Premji Invest. On completion of the deal, Advent will hold 4.15 per cent stake in Aditya Birla Capital and Premji Invest about 4.11 per cent. Besides this, the promoter group will invest ₹1,000 crore through a preferential allotment of shares. The shares are being allotted at ₹100 a share, which is at a 10.62 per cent premium over the closing price on the day prior to which the company's board gave its approval to raise funds through a preferential allotment.